1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26, at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.

Police said they believe the man may have possibly stepped out into traffic when he was struck by a white vehicle traveling eastbound on State Road 436, based on their evidence from the scene.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a white 2016 – 2020 Kia Optima, with damage to the passenger side mirror and front passenger side headlight, according to investigators.

Although the exact time of the crash is unknown, the police department believes it may have occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

If anyone has any information concerning the fatal hit-and-run crash, they are asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or to call 911.

Note: Due to limited information, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

