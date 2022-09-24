3 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the fire department.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96.

A spokesperson with the fire department said three people were injured, including one adult who was taken as a trauma alert to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

