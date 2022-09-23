Fatal crash shuts down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at OBT’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers said.

The motorcyclist — a 28-year-old Sumterville man — died at the scene, according to FHP. The 37-year-old Mount Dora man who drove the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

A roadblock closing all southbound lanes and the inside, northbound lane of OBT is in place as of 9:26 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

