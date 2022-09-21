Man dies in crash with school bus in Ocala during possible medical episode, police say

A man was killed in an Ocala crash Wednesday morning, police said.

OCALA, Fla. – A man driving an SUV died Wednesday morning after possibly experiencing a medical episode and crashing into the side of a school bus carrying high school students in Ocala, police said.

The wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of SE 36th Ave. and SE 15th St., according to officers.

Police said the SUV driver, who was heading north while the school bus was traveling south, swerved through multiple lanes of traffic and crossed into oncoming traffic before striking the school bus and a nearby tree.

No one on the school bus was injured in the Ocala crash Wednesday morning, officers said. (Ocala Police Department)

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, the department said.

Officers said no one on the school bus was injured.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

