30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say

Crash happened on CR-44 and Sparrow Lane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is critically injured and her unborn baby died in a crash in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane around 10:35 p.m.

According to a crash report, a Ford Transit van was heading east on CR-44 when it partially entered the westbound lane and hit the front left of the woman’s vehicle.

FHP said the woman, a 19-year-old from Leesburg, was 30 weeks pregnant. She was taken to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead. The woman is in critical condition, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a 34-year-old Eustis man, had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

