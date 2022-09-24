87º

Crash shuts down Woodbury Road in Orange County, fire rescue says

1 taken as trauma alert patient, officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has Woodbury Road shut down in all directions at Lake Underhill Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 4 p.m.

Officials said one adult was taken as a trauma alert patient and two pediatric patients were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer hospital.

Fire rescue initially said five patients were being extricated but later said in a tweet six patients were transported.

Orange County Fire Rescue said drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

