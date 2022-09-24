Crash shuts down Woodbury Road in Orange County, fire rescue says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has Woodbury Road shut down in all directions at Lake Underhill Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 4 p.m.

Officials said one adult was taken as a trauma alert patient and two pediatric patients were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer hospital.

#UPDATE All patients extricated and transported to the hospital. (1) adult trauma alert & (1) adult ALS patient transported to ORMC. (2) BLS adults & (2) BLS pediatric patients transported to OHAP — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 24, 2022

Fire rescue initially said five patients were being extricated but later said in a tweet six patients were transported.

Orange County Fire Rescue said drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.