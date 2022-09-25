Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala.

According to troopers, a vehicle was traveling east on SE 31st Street when it made a left turn in the path of a yellow sport motorcycle.

The motorcyclist tried to slow down and veered right but ended up crashing into the back of the car, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist, a man from Ocala, died as a result of the crash.

The other driver had minor injuries, according to a crash report.

No other information has been released.

