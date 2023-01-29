Lakeland man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year old Lakeland man is dead after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded around 11:55 p.m. to the crash on New Tampa Highway, or U.S. 92, in Lakeland, about a 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Toyota pickup truck was traveling eastbound on New Tampa Highway and a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on the same road, when the Chevrolet crossed over the center line and struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata of Lakeland, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 25-year old Leonardo Barrera Zurita of Lakeland, was taken to a local hospital and treated for a broken leg and hand, deputies said. A passenger in the Chevrolet, 32-year old Frederico Garcia Duran of Lakeland, was taken to a local hospital and treated for bruises and abrasions.

Deputies said all occupants were wearing seat belts.

It was the third fatal crash on Saturday, according to a social media post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway was closed in both directions for approximately four hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

