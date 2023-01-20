VIDEO: Double dognapper caught on camera, arrested in Polk County

Sherry Comer, 49, superimposed on a surveillance still showing her stealing two dogs on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lakeland woman was arrested Thursday, accused in a double dognapping that was captured on camera, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherry Comer, 49, was recognized by someone who saw that footage after the dogs’ owner posted it to Facebook on Wednesday, the same day the theft was reported, deputies said.

When Polk detectives showed up at Comer’s house the following day, she told them she breeds and sells dogs, with about 20 of the animals located at her residence; though the dogs were found to be well cared for, that collection included the two dogs she snatched, deputies said.

Comer faces charges of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and two counts of grand theft. She is currently at the Polk County jail, and is not eligible for bond, records show.

