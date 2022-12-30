Brevard man accused of threatening wife, throwing blind dog with cancer in pool

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A Satellite Beach man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot his wife and throwing his family’s 17-year-old dog in a pool, according to the police department.

Police said 52-year-old Christopher Fisher had gotten into a fight with a friend he had over at his home Tuesday night.

After getting upset with one of the guests in the home, Fisher went into the living room with a firearm and pulled the trigger, police said. However, an affidavit shows the gun was empty and simply clicked.

Fisher then went back to his bedroom, and the guests fled the house, police said.

According to the affidavit, Fisher’s wife confronted him about using the firearm, after which Fisher threatened to “put a bullet” in her head and returned to the bedroom, which is where he kept his firearms.

The wife fled the home and called police, who responded to the home and arrested Fisher, police said.

The affidavit says Fisher denied threatening anyone with a firearm, saying he loved his wife and would never hurt her. Police said Fisher also admitted to being intoxicated.

Fisher’s wife and other witnesses reported that at some point during the night, Fisher had picked up his family’s 17-year-old dog and threw it in a pool, police said.

According to police, the dog is blind and suffers from cancer, with large open tumors on his tail and back leg. The wife told police that Fisher throws the dog into the pool frequently and watches it struggle, as the dog is unable to get out on its own, police added.

Fisher faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. He is held on a $17,000 bond.

