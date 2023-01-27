Torchy’s Tacos 1st Florida location to open soon, 2nd coming in spring

Some of the offerings from Torchy's Tacos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos is getting ready to open its first location in the Sunshine State and a second location will not be too far behind.

The first Florida location is set to open in St. Petersburg at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a news release.

The company said it is offering the first 100 guests in line a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-shirt, which will grant the wearer free queso for a year when they wear the shirt to the St. Petersburg location.

The company said it is also planning to open its Altamonte Springs location, 999 N. State Road 434, in May, but an exact opening date has not yet been set.

Originally, the Torchy’s had planned to open in Altamonte Springs in the summer of 2022, but those plans were delayed.

The company has said it is also planning an Orlando location at the Vineland Pointe shopping complex, 11513 Regency Village Drive, but no timeline has been provided for that store’s opening.

Torchy’s first announced it was coming to Florida in December 2021.

According to the company, Torchy’s Tacos was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2006 and it now has locations across 14 states, mostly in the South and Midwest.

Torchy’s menu offers a variety of Tex-Mex tacos, including breakfast tacos, along with a salad and a burrito offering. It also offers margaritas and other mixed drinks as well, though not every location has a bar, according to its website.