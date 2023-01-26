‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were arrested after video showed them robbing a delivery driver in Orange County on Jan. 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were flagged down by a witness after an Amazon delivery driver was robbed near the Caden Apartments complex along Americana Boulevard.

The driver told deputies that as he was getting into his van, a man — later identified as Arkimase Divinard, 23 — got into the vehicle and began threatening him with a firearm, demanding the driver give him the driver’s belongings, deputies said.

Arkimase Divinard, 23 (left) and Joel Aime, 24 (right) (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

After taking the belongings, the robber then escorted the driver into the van’s cargo area and began taking packages, too, surveillance video shows.

An arrest affidavit says that another man — identified as Joel Aime, 24 — got into the van and began taking packages, as well. The two suspected robbers then got into another van and fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies released the “terrifying video” of the robbery on social media, adding that the driver was uninjured.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT: Terrifying video shows 2 brazen criminals robbing a delivery person on 1/13. He was not hurt. They've been arrested, thanks to our criminal analysts & robbery detectives. With 85 felony charges & 11 convictions in their history, we hope they stay locked up. pic.twitter.com/cSIoVt3pME — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 26, 2023

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were eventually able to track down and capture Divinard and Aime.

Divinard faces a count of robbery with a firearm and is held on no bond. Aime faces a count of burglary and is held on $2,500 bond.

