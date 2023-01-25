Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans controversy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Orange County Public Schools, alleging the district banned a mother from volunteering in her child’s classroom due to her participation on adult websites.

Victoria Triece is suing the school district after she was told in October that she could not be a volunteer because of her participation on adult-only internet sites, including OnlyFans and the adult access section of Twitter.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

Triece, a mother of two students who attend Sand Lake Elementary, is being represented by NeJame Law.

In a news release from legal partners John Zielinski and Mark NeJame, her lawyers allege the district denied her a volunteer role she had for five years.

“Many other parents of children in Orange County Schools are also participants in OnlyFans as well as other adult oriented professions, such as topless dancing, adult-themed acting, online sexting, among others. To paint Ms. Triece with the modern-day equivalent of a ‘Scarlet Letter’ has left Ms. Triece with no other option other than filing suit,” the news release said.

Triece’s lawyers accused the district of “denying her the right to participate in her children’s lives as she chooses, the choice of denying her chosen livelihood versus seeing her children or being able to volunteer, and the ridicule she has suffered and will suffer because of being banned for no reason other than offending the moral sensitivities of another for what she does privately.”

“When I became a mother ... (my children) became my whole life, so I wanted to obviously be involved in every part of their world, whether that’s at school, at home, in just everything,” Triece said in October. “So I knew from when I had kids, I’m going to be the room parent.”

Triece also said she felt isolated from other parents.

“It doesn’t define my whole life. That’s a part of my life, but it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she said.

Triece and her lawyers will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

News 6 will stream the event live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: