Vehicle fire shuts down Florida’s Turnpike southbound lanes in Orange County

Florida Dept. of Transportation camera shows fire crews surrounding the vehicle on fire on Florida's Turnpike, and traffic stopped.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike are closed in Orange County because a vehicle on fire, Wednesday.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows the highway shut down before Mile Marker 270 near the State Road 50 exit.

Traffic was backed up about 5 miles, and the right shoulder was also blocked.

No other information is available.

