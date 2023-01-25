72º

LIVE

Traffic

Maitland police patrol car involved in crash on SR-414, troopers say

Crash happened in Apopka, FHP says

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Maitland, Traffic, Apopka, Orange County
Maitland police patrol car involved in crash on SR-414, troopers say. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

APOPKA, Fla. – A Maitland police officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Apopka, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on eastbound State Road 414 at mile marker 9.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

FHP said the crash involved the police officer and another vehicle.

According to the Maitland Police Department, the officer and another driver were uninjured.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email