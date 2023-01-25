(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Maitland police patrol car involved in crash on SR-414, troopers say.

APOPKA, Fla. – A Maitland police officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Apopka, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on eastbound State Road 414 at mile marker 9.

FHP said the crash involved the police officer and another vehicle.

According to the Maitland Police Department, the officer and another driver were uninjured.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

** CRASH **

EB SR-414 (Maitland Blvd) x Orange Blossom Trail

- Eastbound lanes currently CLOSED pic.twitter.com/QLgAjTHKXz — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) January 25, 2023

