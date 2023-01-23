Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

A SUV was traveling northwest on that road when the driver of a Ford Mustang appeared to experience a medical episode and lose consciousness, according to deputies.

Authorities said the Mustang driver then reentered the road, crossing over the center line and into oncoming traffic, where he collided with the SUV head-on in the northbound lane.

Candido Soto Jr., 48, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. Three other people were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

NOTE: This map shows a general area of where the crash occurred.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: