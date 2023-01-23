63º

LIVE

Traffic

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

Wreck occurred at the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Deltona, Traffic, Crash, Fatal Crash
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

A SUV was traveling northwest on that road when the driver of a Ford Mustang appeared to experience a medical episode and lose consciousness, according to deputies.

Authorities said the Mustang driver then reentered the road, crossing over the center line and into oncoming traffic, where he collided with the SUV head-on in the northbound lane.

Candido Soto Jr., 48, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. Three other people were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

NOTE: This map shows a general area of where the crash occurred.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email