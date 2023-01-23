73º

1 dead after crash in DeLand, police say

Woodland Boulevard is currently closed from Wisconsin Avenue to Ohio Avenue

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department said they are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the law enforcement agency.

They did not specify if the pedestrian was the one who was killed.

Police said Woodland Boulevard is currently closed from Wisconsin Avenue to Ohio Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

