12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say

12 people face drugs and weapons charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to deputies.

According to a Twitter post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression team said they have received complaints about “narcotics activity” at a home located at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach since August.

Deputies said they have also responded to the home for multiple overdoses which included one death.

According to their post, a search warrant was issued on Jan. 20 after a lengthy investigation, with assistance from Volusia County SWAT.

Deputies said 12 of the 14 people present at the home were arrested and face “various charges.”

Items seized from the home included 3 grams of meth, 1.3 grams of heroin/fentanyl, Clonazepam and Diazepam pills, six firearms - of which one was stolen - and 526 rounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

