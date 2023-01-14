Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

Volusia deputies managed to catch a 29-year-old wanted man near DeLand following a car chase Friday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and domestic battery.

Bellantoni’s car was tracked just before 4 p.m. driving in DeLand, prompting a chase through the city, according to the sheriff’s office.

A helicopter was deployed to follow the car as it drove through the area before Bellantoni bailed from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area south of Walts and Winslow avenues, deputies said.

Despite attempts to hide, deputies and K-9s were eventually able to track Bellantoni, who surrendered and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Body camera footage and helicopter video shows the chase and capture, which the sheriff’s office posted to their social media.

Bellantoni was taken to the hospital for treatment before being escorted to the Volusia County Jail, the sheriff’s office stated.

