Orchestra members speak out after $20K in music equipment stolen from Volusia nonprofit

DEBARY, Fla. – Two members of a Volusia County symphony orchestra are sharing the impact that thieves had on members after the thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of musical equipment.

Kay Cooke and Chas Monaghan with Volusia Community Arts based in DeLand met with News 6 in DeBary. Cooke is the president of the symphony orchestra, and Monaghan is a double bass player.

[TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo | Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Both said morale is low after their first practice without instruments over the weekend, but they are still going to charge on.

“You don’t quit playing music because somebody steps on you. You just play louder with a bigger smile,” Monaghan said.

Monoghan said the music will never die, though the symphony orchestra has taken a major setback this past Wednesday when thieves stole the nonprofit’s trailer, which was filled with more than $20,000 worth of equipment. Including the trailer and attachments, more than $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

A wooden block is all that remains at the West Volusia Shriner’s Club where the trailer was parked.

The items inside the trailer were the majority of the percussion section.

“I can only imagine what they’re feeling. It’s like.... but that’s my instrument, that’s how I do what I do,” Cooke said.

Cooke said losing the percussion section was like losing their heartbeat.

“They think that all the other instruments like the trumpets, so loud, so important! But really, it’s the percussion because they are the driving force of our beat, of our energy,” Cooke said.

The group has provided pictures of the trailer to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

It is described as a 2009 white v-nose with a license plate reading LRII60.

Deputies even noting in a report some of the contents of the trailer from stands, to multiple timpani, to stools.

It’s a loss that they are trying to adjust to as they continue to practice ahead of their spring concerts, Cooke said.

“I had a metal cleaning rod from my flute, so I am handing it back to the percussion to be able to play a simple thing like a triangle,” Cooke said.

Monaghan says for him, it’s sad to see this happen to his fellow members, saying they were heaven-sent since moving to Florida from Mississippi.

“When I moved to Florida, I basically came here, I had a duffel bag, a guitar and $600, and I didn’t know what I was going to do, and this ministry in Sanford kind of adopted me and got me a place to stay,” Monaghan said.

From there, Monaghan said he found his second family in the orchestra, adding that while they are going through hard times, their mission stays the same.

“Orchestra and the Arts adds beauty to life we wouldn’t have otherwise. I mean, without that, what’s the point of doing the humdrum if you don’t have some profound beauty and insight,” Monaghan said.

This is still an active investigation for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which urged anyone who may have seen or heard something to give the office a call immediately.

As for Volusia Community Arts, they are still leaning on the community. They have set up a GoFundMe to help regain some of their lost equipment.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: