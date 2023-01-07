Sam Smith to make tour stop at Orlando’s Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sam Smith is seemingly getting too good at hellos as they gear up for their 27-city “Gloria the Tour” tour, the singer’s first in North America since 2018.

The pop sensation will be making a stop at the Amway Center in Orlando on Wednesday, July 26 after the tour kicks off in Miami the day prior, according to event officials.

Jessie Reyez, who is featured on Smith’s forthcoming album, “Gloria,” is slated as the special guest on all dates except Aug. 4.

The album the tour is named after is scheduled to drop on Jan. 27 and will include Smith’s Grammy-nominated single, “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras.

Ticket prices for the Orlando concert range from $31 to $145 and go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. American Express card members may purchase tickets before the general public from Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m.

