WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores.

The event at the Dunlawton Boulevard Beach Vehicle Access Point is set to begin at 12 p.m., the governor’s office said.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner (R-District 19), Congressman Cory Mills (R-District 7), Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

No other information was shared.

DeSantis on Tuesday spoke in Panama City Beach, introducing a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related requirements involving masks, vaccines, hiring and firing stipulations and more.

