Pedestrian killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred after 8 p.m. on Sand Lake Road and Presidents Drive, according to a report by FHP.

The pedestrian was walking along the eastbound lanes of Sand Lake Road when the man stepped in front of an oncoming car, according to troopers.

The front of the car hit the man, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The driver, a 16-year-old Orlando boy, and his passenger, a 17-year-old, were not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

