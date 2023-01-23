61º

Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say

Deputies investigating at Tipico Monte Bar

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road.

Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked with an “edged weapon.”

Both victims were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

