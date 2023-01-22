Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street, troopers said.

[TRENDING: No bond for woman accused of fatally shooting terminally ill husband at hospital, Volusia judge says | Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the outside lane of South Orange Blossom Trail when an SUV — driven southbound by a 38-year-old Kissimmee man — attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Michigan Street.

The SUV entered the motorcycle’s direct path and was struck on its right side as a result; the SUV’s driver was not injured and remained at the scene while the motorcyclist was pronounced dead there, the report states. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet in the crash, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: