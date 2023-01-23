Video shows fiery plane crash on highway

New video shows a fiery scene of a plane crash along a busy highway in Texas.

The single-engine plane went down on top of a semi along a toll road Sunday near Houston.

Investigators said the pilot reported a loss of power shortly before the crash.

The plane then caught fire after hitting the pavement.

Despite the damage, no one was injured.

