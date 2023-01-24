Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said.

[TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front | Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company | Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital with Advanced Life Support.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: