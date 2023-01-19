Survivor of Seminole County shooting that killed 1, hurt 5 more shares story

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One of the people who was hurt in a deadly shooting near Sanford on Monday is now sharing her story.

Sherina Williams was one of the 6 people who was shot around 2:20 a.m. near Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford.

“Everybody was just laughing, having fun, dancing on the sprinter van,” Williams said in an interview with Tallahassee CBS affiliate WCTV. “The next thing I know, we just heard a whole bunch of shots and they just never stopped.”

Princess Tolliver, 31, was killed in the shooting. Investigators still have not said what led to the shooting, only saying that it does not appear to be a random attack.

“I got shot right here in my upper arm right here and I didn’t know. I had on a jean jacket and I remember just feeling something warm,” Williams said.

A friend of Williams and Tolliver also spoke with WCTV, recalling the moment she learned her friend had died.

“I just lost it. At that moment, everything just went black. You know, I didn’t ask the who, what, when, where, why. I was just trying to process what I’d just heard,” Shinae Ham said.

The sheriff’s office announced that detectives are investigating the shooting, and a car believed to have been involved was recovered early Monday afternoon.

Deputies said Tuesday that they are working to find out if there is any connection between an event at The Barn in Sanford Sunday night.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (407) 665-6650 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

