1 dead, ‘multiple’ hurt in shooting at Rinehart Road, CR-46A in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – One person was killed and “multiple” others were wounded early Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter is on the loose. The agency did not release how many people were injured.

Deputies said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Video from the scene shows several law enforcement vehicles and a CSI van.

Earlier, the Florida Highway Patrol reported a travel advisory, informing drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The intersection was reopened hours later.

No other details have been released.

