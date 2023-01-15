Fatal crash slows traffic on State Road 429 near South Apopka, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person is dead after a crash on State Road 429 Sunday morning that temporarily forced the closure of all southbound lanes at mile marker 29 (County Road 437A), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the Orange County crash at 10:26 a.m., records show.

[TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say | Suspects in stolen SUV flee Polk deputies into Osceola County, cause fatal crash, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]

The rightmost lane was left open at first, but troopers eventually shut down all southbound lanes at the scene. By 2:49 p.m., traffic cameras showed the right lane had been reopened.

Troopers said a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 77-year-old Leesburg man was traveling southbound on State Road 429 in the inside lane near mile marker 28 when the driver lost control and ran off of the road to the left, striking a guardrail before overturning.

The driver and his passenger, a 73-year-old Eustis woman, were both transported to a local hospital, FHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead and his passenger sustained serious injuries, but is in stable condition, according to the crash report.

Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the wreck and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: