Sanford police investigate fatal shooting at bar

Officers responded to George’s Tavern for reported shooting

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

George's Tavern in Sanford (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – An investigation is underway early Thursday after a fatal shooting at a bar in Sanford, according to the police department.

Police responded to George’s Tavern around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and U.S. 17-92.

The Sanford Police Department said at least one person was killed.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

