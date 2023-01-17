Deputies locate vehicle possibly involved in fatal shooting at Seminole County intersection

A woman was killed and multiple others were wounded early Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured five others has been located, according to Seminole County deputies.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was found later Monday, and other leads are being investigated.

Officials said Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee, was killed in the shooting.

The five victims wounded in the shooting were in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

All of the victims, including Tolliver, were in the same transport van, when they were struck, officials said.

The shooting was not random, according to the sheriff’s office. No arrests have been made.

Nearby resident Madison Rivera told News 6 that the shooting was nerve-wracking.

“I’ve lived in this community for pretty much my whole life. We’ve really never experienced something like this,” she said. “To hear that this morning was kind of crazy. We would’ve never expected it to be so close to home.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (407) 665-6650 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

