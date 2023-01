ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is preparing for a roller coaster ride of temperatures as another front moves in.

Expect a high of 73 on Tuesday after starting out in the 40s and 50s.

Expect an even warmer day on Wednesday with a high of 84.

We will have rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Much cooler air behind a front rolls in by Thursday.

Expect a high of 66 on Thursday and a high of 63 on Friday.

Expect 70s to return with sunshine for the weekend.