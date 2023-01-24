73º

I-4 reopens in Orange County after crash shuts down all lanes

Traffic being diverted to express lanes before John Young Parkway exit

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County reopened Tuesday after a crash.

The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. All lanes reopened before 12:50 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted to the express lanes while the crashed vehicle was towed, video showed.

Information on any injuries or what led up to the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

