Lanes of I-4 in Orlando shut down for a death investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police are investigating what they are calling a death investigation on I-4.

Crews closed eastbound lanes of the highway at Orange Blossom Trail late Thursday night.

Investigators say the incident involves a pedestrian but are not releasing any other details about what happened.

