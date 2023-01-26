51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, a SUV being driven by a 51-year-old Clermont woman was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 27 when the driver attempted a left turn onto eastbound Green Cove Boulevard — into the direct path of the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 27.

As a result, the SUV struck the motorcyclist, according to the FHP.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: