Lake County deputies search for missing woman

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen at her Montverde home on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Kristine Ricker, 52, was seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday and could have left her house on foot during the night.

According to deputies, she wears glasses and has freckles. Deputies described her as having red/light brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Deputies said she is possibly in the Ocoee or Winter Garden areas.

Anyone with information related to Ricker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Pringle at 352-343-9529 or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

