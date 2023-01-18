Deputies search for missing, endangered Marion County teen

Hailey Vazquez was last seen leaving her residence on Jan. 18, 2023.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing and endangered teen.

Deputies said 16-year-old Hailey Vazquez was last seen on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. leaving her home located at Southwest 110th Place in Dunnellon.

Vazquez is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Star Wars T-shirt, black pajama pants and white sneakers, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Vazquez left home without her medication and her actions have caused concern for her well-being.

Deputies ask if you have any information about Vazquez’s whereabouts, please call 911.

