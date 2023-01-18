Man facing charges after crashing into Marion County school bus carrying 25 children, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man is facing a charge after he crashed into a school bus loaded with children in Marion County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash, which resulted in no injuries, happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southeast 55th Avenue Road and Southeast 57th Ave.

According to the crash report, a Belleview man was stopped in a Chevrolet Cruze, facing east in a driveway located at 12426 Southeast 55th Avenue Road.

Troopers said the man then made a wide right turn onto Southeast 55th Avenue Road, partially crossing into the northbound lane, striking the left side of a Marion County school bus traveling northwest on that same road.

The bus, driven by a 69-year-old Belleview woman, was carrying an aide and 25 students, according to the crash report.

FHP said that no injuries were reported and the driver of the Chevrolet is facing a charge for making an improper right turn.

