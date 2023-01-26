51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler Road.

According to FHP, the bicyclist was head north along North Kepler Road approaching the intersection of East International Speedway Boulevard.

The bicyclist entered the intersection outside of a crosswalk on a red traffic light, though an oncoming SUV heading west along the boulevard drove through when the light turned green, troopers said.

As a result, the SUV struck the bicyclist, a crash report shows.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, though the SUV driver was uninjured, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

