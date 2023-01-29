‘Strong little girl:’ Newborn found abandoned in cold outdoors, Polk sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies responding early Saturday to a report of a crying baby near Mulberry found an abandoned newborn who medics estimated to be just an hour old, according to a news release.

Deputies made their way to the Mulberry area around 1:47 a.m., reaching a small hill near a mobile home park on Regel Loop to find the baby girl wrapped in a blanket, the release states.

Medics with Polk County Fire Rescue estimated the baby had been born approximately an hour earlier based on the girl’s body temperature. At the time, temperatures in the area were in the lower 50s, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girl was taken to a hospital — where she was reported to be healthy and stable at last check — as deputies canvassed the area looking for the mother; though a K-9 unit, aviation unit and a bloodhound aided the door-knocking deputies in their search, those efforts have so far not been fruitful, the release describes.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd thanked the Lord that the girl fared well.

“It was by the Grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” Judd said in a statement.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind mothers about Florida’s Safe Haven Law, enacted in 2000, which allows for parents to leave their unharmed newborn child (under a week old) at any Safe Haven facility (hospitals or properly staffed EMS/Fire Station) anonymously, and without fear of prosecution. Polk County deputies find abandoned newborn baby in Mulberry | Jan. 29, 2023 (exerpt)

Anyone with information about the baby’s mother was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of where the baby was found and not necessarily the exact location.

