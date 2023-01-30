Haines City man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year old Haines City man died after a crash on Sunday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened in the Dundee area around 9:21 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27, north of Dundee Road.

According to deputies, a Volvo semitruck and trailer was parked at a traffic light in a southbound lane on U.S. Highway 27 when the driver of an Audi A6 approached it from behind in the same lane and tried to swerve to miss the trailer at the last moment.

Deputies said the Audi’s driver’s side struck the rear passenger side of the trailer. The driver of the Audi, identified as Michael Huggins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semitruck – a 36-year old Frostproof man– was not injured, deputies said.

Southbound U.S. Highway 27 was shut down for around three hours after the wreck, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

