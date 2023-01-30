68º

1 injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County

Northbound lanes of Alafaya Trail reopen in area

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

One person was critically injured Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened at Alafaya Trail and State Road 408, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of Alafaya Trail in the area. The lanes were later reopened.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to a hospital as a trauma-alert patient.

No other details have been released.

