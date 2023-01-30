79º

2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

Police say they recovered about 50 stolen items

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning.

Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.

According to the department, both teens were eventually arrested after a search of the area. About 50 stolen items from several burglarized vehicles were recovered, police said.

If you had a vehicle in the area of the hospital Sunday night or Monday morning, please check to be sure it wasn’t broken into, and if it was, please call 386-424-2000 to file a report.

