New Smyrna Beach condo complex evacuated during Nicole deemed safe by city

Las Brisas condos inspected by a structural engineer, deemed safe for occupancy

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Courtesy of the City of New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A condo complex that was evacuated during Nicole because of fears it may collapse is now considered safe for people to occupy, according to leaders with New Smyrna Beach.

Las Brisas condos, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave., have been inspected by a structural engineer who found that the oceanfront buildings are “structurally sound and safe for occupancy,” according to a news release.

The building was cleared during the storm due to the rapid erosion of the seawall and the dunes caused by the storm surge Nicole brought to the coast.

Drone video provided by the city shows the damage done to the condo complex by the storm.

Early damage estimates from Volusia County leaders show New Smyrna Beach suffered about $51.1 million in damage.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

