Weary and wary eyes on St. Johns River as water levels rise after Nicole

GENEVA, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are monitoring the water levels along the St. Johns River.

In Geneva, officials said Lake Harney has crested, but it may be a few more days before Lake Monroe recedes.

“Lake Jesup is very close to cresting. It will start to come down shortly. Sanford is still rising. It’s supposed to go into moderate stage sometime Wednesday or Thursday,” Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

Cheryl Boulanger took News 6 behind her home in Geneva which sits on Lake Harney along the St Johns River. The water made its way inside her home again, this time after Hurricane Nicole.

“The waves were all the way into that third room,” she said.

She told News 6 she’s happy to hear Lake Harney has crested, but, she’s now dealing with a double dose of misery. She said water got as high as 3 feet in her home after Hurricane Ian.

While her home was being repaired from flooding after Ian, she and her husband lived in a camper outside of their home to ride out Nicole.

The road leading to her home now looks more like a river. Boulanger said she’s not sure what her next steps are, but she has applied for assistance and is consulting with her insurance company.

Seminole County emergency leaders say residents with questions about transitional shelter assistance or FEMA can call the county’s citizens information line at 407-665-0000.

They expect Lake Monroe in Sanford to crest by mid-day Wednesday.

