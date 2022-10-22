State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County as Hurricane Ian floodwaters recede

The Florida Department of Transportation on Saturday said it had reopened a stretch of State Road 46 in Seminole County that became flooded due to Hurricane Ian.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation on Saturday said it had reopened a stretch of State Road 46 in Seminole County that became flooded due to Hurricane Ian.

This, after FDOT opened one lane of SR-46 in the area to local traffic earlier this week.

Water had previously covered large swaths of the roadway as residents living near lakes Harney, Monroe and Jesup waded where they once walked.

The area of SR-46 now open to regular traffic will remain monitored so that any further adjustments can be made if needed, according to FDOT. Drivers were encouraged to travel safely, use caution and remain patient on the roadway.

