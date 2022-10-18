1 lane of SR-46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes

One lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County has been reopened as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes.

One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go | Orlando FreeFall will be torn down. Here’s what we know about the timeline | Become a News 6 Insider]

Only local traffic will be allowed, and no semis or construction trucks will be allowed on the road.

Water from Lake Harney overtook State Road 46 near the border with Volusia and Brevard counties after Hurricane Ian. The water has slowly been going down in the last week.

There is no timetable for when FDOT will reopen the rest of the road. Drivers are reminded to use caution and remain patient as they travel.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: