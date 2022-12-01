New Smyrna Beach residents voice concerns about storm damage at listening session

At least 8 buildings deemed unsafe in New Smyrna Beach following Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – This week, New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin held community listening sessions for residents to ask questions and express concerns after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Wednesday’s listening session was the second meeting held this week to discuss flooding concerns by the city’s Central Beach community.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

This comes amid millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses throughout Volusia County following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“All of our storm drains sit right in front of our house, so they pump water up, and we all flooded,” one resident said.

Many expressed concerns about the area’s infrastructure and the storm drain systems.

“If we could just get them dig out 2 feet, 5 feet, anything to hold some of this water. Anything would help,” resident Luke Webb said.

Nita Heustis and Luke Webb said they saw up to 6 feet of water in their home after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

They said this time, sand bags thankfully prevented some of the water from getting inside, but they still saw flooding.

“We just want to give them the chance to hear us and make something happen,” resident Nita Heustis said.

Martin said she’ll work to get as many questions answered as possible, and her office will send those answers out to residents at the meeting who shared their email address.

“I think it’s important to interact with the people of my community and try to bring us together as a community,” Martin said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: