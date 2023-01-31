25-year-old arrested on DUI charges in Polk County crash that killed man, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old was arrested on DUI charges in a Polk County crash on Saturday that killed a man, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Leonardo Barrera Zurita faces charges of DUI manslaughter, driving without a license in a crash involving death, DUI with injury and DUI with property damage.

According to deputies, the crash happened on U.S. 92 in Lakeland just before midnight on Saturday.

Zurita was driving a pickup truck that hit another pickup driven by a 51-year-old Lakeland man, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was identified as Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata.

Deputies said Zurita had a blood alcohol content level of .156, nearly two times the legal limit.

An investigation is ongoing.

